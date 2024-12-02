A look at the legacy of Dallas' Freedmen's towns

Following emancipation, Dallas' Freedmen's Town — also known as State Thomas — was comprised of a tight-knit, resilient community that thrived in the face of adversity. This area was one of the largest and most successful Freedmen's towns established in Dallas.

Hear from descendants of those who helped create this rich legacy, and discover how they turned hardship into hope, building schools, businesses, and a lively social scene. From the historic Millermore Plantation House to the sprawling Freedmen's Cemetery, this episode explores the lasting impact of these communities and honors the memories of those who fought for their place in history. Uncover stories of strength, joy, and the unbreakable spirit of those who shaped Dallas.

