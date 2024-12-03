Daniel Pullin will become new TCU chancellor as longtime leader leaves role

As TCU expands its presence both in size and prominence, Victor Boschini, the chancellor of the university for more than two decades, will step away from his role as head of the university. Boschini, who was previously president of Illinois State University before coming to TCU in 2003, will become chancellor emeritus.

“TCU is an incredible place and deserves an incredible leader to take us into the next years of student-centered growth, academic excellence and impact,” Boschini said Dec. 2 in a statement.

The TCU Board of Trustees has tapped TCU President Daniel W. Pullin as Boschini’s successor. Pullin, who will begin the new role on June 1, 2025, is uniquely poised to build on TCU’s momentum, Boschini added.

“He is an inspiring leader with a big vision, and his unbounded energy makes him a force of nature,” Boschini said.

Under Boschini’s helm, the university grew its presence by moving up in the U.S. News & World Report national rankings, more than doubling the number of TCU students enrolled and ushering in a new era of athletic success that culminated in a national football championship berth in 2023.

Last year, the university celebrated reaching its $1 billion fundraising goal as part of the “Lead On” campaign — the most significant investment in the university since its founding in 1873. TCU also marked a major milestone when it opened a new medical school campus on West Rosedale Street earlier this year.

But Boschini’s tenure also faced scrutiny, including a summer 2020 meeting where the TCU Faculty Senate considered a vote of no confidence in university leadership over the then-requirement to teach in-person classes, the reduction of employee benefits and the desire for the university to take a stronger stand on racial inequalities on campus.

No formal vote was taken, and ultimately faculty had the option to teach remotely in fall 2020. The university launched its Race & Reconciliation Initiative, which has since explored TCU’s relationship with slavery, racism and the Confederacy.

Less than a year after the debacle, Boschini said his relationship with faculty members has always been “really good.” Faculty were going through a crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic and needed someone to be mad at, he told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2021.

“One thing I’m very proud of; we didn’t release one freakin’ person from TCU,” he said. “Show me a company that didn’t do that around here.”

Boschini also alluded to the emotional and physical toll of the job, which “got worse and worse and worse” during the pandemic. He lost sleep — and 15 pounds. At the time, Boschini said his plan was to retire in 2026.

Pullin arrived at the university to become the dean of the Neeley School of Business in 2019. He was previously the dean of University of Oklahoma’s business school. Pullin, a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and Harvard Business School, became president of the university in 2023.

Cristian ArguetaSoto / Fort Worth Report Texas Christian University President Daniel W. Pullin speaks during a ceremony celebrating the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU on April 18, 2023.

Discussions about Boschini’s transition began in 2020, and Pullin’s hiring as president kicked off the succession plan, according to the university.

“From the very first moment I stepped onto campus seven years ago, I thought, ‘This place is special,’” Pullin said in a university statement. “As dean of Neeley and now as president, I’ve said that same thing every day. I’ve been inspired by the thoughtful and intelligent students in my classes, by my generous and bright colleagues as we collaborate on projects large and small, and by our community coming together and collaborating on our shared vision for what comes next.”

Boschini will still teach, raise money and work on enrollment at the university. In the coming months, Pullin will continue to work closely with Boschini to aid in a seamless transition. The university’s board of trustees is set to ratify the plan to hand the reins to Pullin at its spring 2025 meeting.

Both leaders are known for their accessibility and their commitment to the student experience. Pullin can be frequently spotted walking around in his purple Chuck Taylor Converse and talking to students.

When TCU’s Facebook page announced Boschini’s stepping away from his role and Pullin taking over, one commenter wrote: “Huuuuge shoes to fill. He bleeds purple, and that is one of the many things we love about him.”

Once Pullin becomes chancellor, the position of president will not be replaced, a TCU spokesperson said.

Shomial Ahmad is a higher education reporter for the Fort Worth Report, in partnership with Open Campus. Contact her at shomial.ahmad@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2024 KERA