Former Carroll ISD superintendent sues district for breach of contract

A former superintendent at Carroll ISD sued the district Monday after alleging it paid him lower retirement benefits than what was agreed upon in his contract.

David Faltys, who served as superintendent for 15 years before stepping down in 2021, claims in the suit the district breached its voluntary retirement agreement with him. A district member at the time told Faltys an issue with his retirement payout was made by the Teacher Retirement System, not by the district, according to the suit.

But the lawsuit claims the real reason was because the district failed to report Faltys' reimbursements as "credible compensation" — and kept the money when TRS returned it to the district.

Around September of 2022, the suit says Faltys learned for the first time that TRS had not made the decision but that Carroll ISD had breached the contract.

"Faltys then requested the District pay the amount it had been unjustly enriched to TRS," the suit says. "He also requested the District pay into TRS the additional amount necessary to restore him to the retirement position he would have been in but for the District’s breach. The District refused."

And, the suit alleges, the district denied Faltys request to place him on the board's agenda so he could address the board directly.

Faltys is seeking seeking damages and court costs, according to the suit.

Carroll ISD declined to comment due to pending litigation.

Faltys, who first took on the position in 2006, was replaced when Lane Ledbetter accepted the role as his replacement in December of 2020.

Ledbetter announced his retirement earlier this year after four years and the district announced Jeremy Glenn as the new superintendent in August.

