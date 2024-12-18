Mangione charged with murder as act of terrorism. And, path to unionizing reality TV

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Luigi Mangione has been indicted for murder as an act of terrorism for the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO. The charges were filed in the New York State Supreme Court. If he is found guilty, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also faces eight charges related to criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images / Getty Images Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is led from the Blair County Courthouse after an extradition hearing Dec. 10 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

🎧 When it comes to why the killing was called terrorism, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a press conference the act was intended to evoke terror. Public support around Mangione has erupted on social media and has included GoFundMe fundraisers, which have been taken down. NPR's Sarah Ventre says one site reports it has raised almost $150,000 as of this morning. Mangione has a preliminary hearing scheduled for tomorrow for his charges in Pennsylvania, which include forgery, carrying a firearm without a license and giving false identification to law enforcement.

The cost of borrowing money could become a little bit cheaper this afternoon. The Federal Reserve is holding its last meeting of the year. Policymakers are expected to lower their benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point. A rate cut would come at a time of declining yet sticky inflation and uncertainty about the incoming Trump administration.

🎧 This would be the third rate cut since September, leaving rates a percentage point lower than in the summer, NPR's Scott Horsley tells Up First. High interest rates help to curb inflation, but they can also be a drag on the economy. Markets are betting the Fed will lower interest rates. Horsley says after that, we could see the central bank take a break and see how things play out. Today, Fed policymakers will also offer a forecast of where they think interest rates are going by next year. Economists say President-elect Donald Trump's policies could make inflation worse.

The police's identification of the Wisconsin school shooter as a 15-year-old girl has sparked conversations about who commits these types of crimes. She shot eight people, two fatally, and then killed herself. While school shootings are a widespread issue in the U.S., data shows that female shooters — at schools and in general — are relatively rare.

🎧 Troubled females are more likely to internalize feelings than males, resulting in more depression, anxiety and self-harm, Jillian Peterson, the executive director of the Violence Prevention Project Research Center at Hamline University, tells NPR's Katia Riddle. Age is also a factor. Peterson says 15 is a sensitive time when executive function is not very well developed for girls and boys. Although there are patterns of behavior around mass shootings, the majority of troubled adolescents don't commit them. Prevention strategies are important and can often overlap with suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 9-8-8.

Netflix / The Netflix reality series Love Is Blind cast sees singles match up after days of dating while separated by a wall. The National Labor Relations Board says the show's cast members should be considered employees.

A first-of-its-kind labor action argues that participants of Netflix's reality show Love is Blind are employees and should be eligible for basic labor protections under federal law. In a complaint issued last week, the National Labor Relations Board found the show's producers misclassified the contestants as participants. The complaint calls for their reclassification as employees and compensation for any lost wages while on the show.

📺 The labor action filed could lead to big changes to reality shows — on and off screen. If contestants are recognized as employees, it would allow them to form or join a union.

— on and off screen. If contestants are recognized as employees, it would allow them to form or join a union. 📺 The complaint comes after several former contestants on the show described poor treatment they faced while filming, including allegations their physical safety was at risk.

they faced while filming, including allegations their physical safety was at risk. 📺 The path to an industry-wide reality TV union is an uphill battle, according to author Brian Moylan. He says turnover levels on most unscripted shows present a barrier for castmates to band together. Contestants can be seen as disposable to casting directors and producers.

to band together. Contestants can be seen as disposable to casting directors and producers. 📺 A hearing for the NLRB complaint is scheduled for April 2025. A judge will decide if the production companies violated labor law.

/ Robin Lubbock/WBUR / Robin Lubbock/WBUR Cymbalsmith Peter Nelson works on a cymbal on a lathe at the Zildjian cymbal factory in Norwell, Mass. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Zildjian cymbals can be heard in everything from rock music to advertising jingles. The Zildjian family has been making their famous cymbals with a secret process for more than 400 years. Since the 1970s, the Avedis Zildjian Co. has operated under the radar in Norwell, Mass. Many people have yet to learn that an industrial factory outside of Boston designs, casts, blasts, rolls, hammers, buffs and tests at least a million Zildjian cymbals a year. Andrea Shea at NPR network station WBUR was able to visit the factory. Here's a peek inside and what she learned about the world's oldest cymbal company.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images North America / Getty Images Charlie Baker, the president of the NCAA, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing about legalized sports gambling.

NCAA President Charlie Baker expressed support on Capitol Hill yesterday for federal regulations around sports gambling, including a ban on "prop bets" in college sports. Do you have go-to unexpected recipes and ingredients for cooking during the holiday season? If so, NPR wants to hear from you. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her Broadway debut on Saturday night with a cameo in the romantic comedy musical & Juliet.

