The surprising shift in identity politics

One surprise from the presidential election is that a voter's class, not race, was a greater factor in which box was ticked in the voting booth. Wall Street Journal economics reporter Jeanne Whalen joins host Krys Boyd to discuss why Democrats are reeling from being labeled the party of "elites" when they could always count on communities of color for votes in the past, how Republicans have capitalized on economic concerns, and what this means for race relations moving forward. Her article is "The New Driving Force of Identity Politics Is Class, Not Race."

Copyright 2024 KERA