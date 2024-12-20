U.S. House members want answers on Texas’ decision to not review maternal deaths

Members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability are asking Texas’ maternal mortality committee to brief them on the controversial decision to not review pregnancy and childbirth related deaths from the first two years after the state banned nearly all abortions.

The maternal mortality committee announced in September that it would not review deaths from 2022 and 2023, instead jumping ahead to 2024. At a recent meeting, committee chair and Houston OB/GYN Dr. Carla Ortique defended the decision as necessary to offer more contemporary recommendations on reducing maternal deaths.

But U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Dallas-area Democrat, and three other members of the House Oversight Committee are questioning whether this decision was influenced by the “chilling effect on reproductive care” in Texas.

“Ignoring pregnancy-related deaths during one of the deadliest periods in Texas for pregnant women directly contradicts [the maternal mortality committee’s] statutorily required mission of eliminating preventable maternal deaths in Texas,” says the letter sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services Thursday morning.

The letter was signed by Crockett, ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, Rep. Summer Lee, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

They are requesting a briefing from the state health agency no later than Jan. 2. A spokesperson for the agency did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Noting that Texas was the first and largest state to implement an abortion ban, the letter says the state’s “top priority” should be analyzing maternal deaths from that period and sharing their findings with the Centers for Disease Control and other states.

Last year, Texas legislators allocated money to create a new maternal death tracking system with the goal of ending the state’s participation in national data sharing. Members of the committee, including Ortique, have raised concerns about this change and its impact on data gathering both in Texas and nationwide.

The Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee studies maternal deaths to better understand why so many women are dying or nearly dying from pregnancy and childbirth in Texas. The 23-member committee also issues recommendations to improve outcomes in its biennial report.

This year’s report, released in September, showed maternal deaths jumped in 2020 and 2021, reversing two years of improvement. Every group saw worsening outcomes, even with COVID deaths excluded, except for white women. Black women remain disproportionately impacted.

Many researchers and reproductive health care advocates anticipate an increase in maternal mortality as a result of new abortion restrictions. Texas’ law allows doctors to perform an abortion to save the life of the pregnant patient, but confusion and fear of the strict penalties has led some to delay or deny medical care. Dozens of women have come forward with stories of having to leave the state for life-saving care, and ProPublica has reported on three pregnant Texans who have died since these laws went into effect.

After the news organization reported on two similar deaths in Georgia, all members of that state’s maternal mortality review committee were removed from their roles.

Texas’ committee has previously skipped some years to offer more timely recommendations. But the latest decision has set off alarm bells for advocates, researchers, doctors and pregnant women, many of whom voiced their concerns at a recent committee meeting.

“I know that we've always talked about how we want to be as contemporary as possible,” Nakeenya Wilson, a former member of the committee, testified. “What I am concerned about is the fact that the two years that we were skipping are the most crucial years of reproductive health in this country's history.”

In a statement, Crockett said Texas was trying to “bury the truth” of abortion-ban related deaths.

“Texas Republicans know there is nothing ‘pro-life’ about the stories of these women and the broken families they leave behind,” she said. “I and my fellow House Oversight Democrats will not allow Texas Republicans to hide the consequences of their deadly law ... The people of Texas deserve the truth.”

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2024/12/19/texas-congress-maternal-mortality/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Copyright 2024 KERA