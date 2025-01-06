Cold snap prompts energy warning from ERCOT. Could Texas see snow?

ERCOT issued a Weather Watch for this week as the first arctic front of the year reached North Texas.

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from January 6 - 10 due to forecasted cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch and can be monitored on… pic.twitter.com/WVL8wr2myD — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) January 5, 2025

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. According to a press release, ERCOT is monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a cold weather advisory through 10 a.m. Monday morning as temperatures plunged and wind chills dropped to between 5 and 10 degrees above zero.

High temperatures this week are expected to be in the mid- to upper 30s, but overnight lows will dip below freezing.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is predicting a "measurable amount" of snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The forecast shows a mix of rain and snow, depending on the area temperatures, so travel on Thursday and Friday could be dicey.

⚠️Travel impacts are looking likely Thursday - Friday, especially for untreated roads.



Most likely snow totals across North TX are 1-4", with a growing potential for icing in Central TX (med. chance). 📈Closely monitor the forecast as amounts are being fine tuned!📲#dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/hvew9YkNyc — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 6, 2025

