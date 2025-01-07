© 2025 88.9 KETR
Photos: Thousands in Los Angeles evacuate as wind-fueled Palisades Fire quickly worsens

By NPR Staff
Published January 7, 2025 at 8:01 PM CST
A woman cries as the Palisades Fire advances in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
Etienne Laurent
/
AP
Updated January 07, 2025 at 23:41 PM ET

More than 30,000 people in Los Angeles County have been ordered to evacuate as the Palisades Fire, one of several wildfires that broke out on Tuesday morning, blazed through the Pacific Palisades community.

Fueled by intense Santa Ana winds, the fire has spread over more than 2,900 acres and threatened 13,000 structures; California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during an afternoon press conference that he's seen already seen many of them them destroyed. The fire remains uncontained.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze on foot in the hillsides of the Santa Monica Mountains where the fire originally broke out, as well as by plane, dropping water and flame retardant. In the Pacific Palisades community, thousands of people have scrambled to escape the flames. According to LAist, video footage showed drivers on the Pacific Coast Highway fleeing their cars to the ocean, at the behest of officers.

Additionally, a second major wind-driven fire was burning Tuesday night in Los Angeles County as fierce Santa Ana winds roared across the region. The Eaton Fire had destroyed 400 acres in Altadena, north of Pasadena — an area bordering the Angeles National Forest.

Evacuations have been ordered. "High winds were driving rapid fire growth, posing a significant threat to nearby communities and making containment efforts challenging," CalFire said. "Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion."

Conditions were changing quickly Tuesday night, as evacuation areas shift alongside the fire. Officials warn that the Santa Ana winds are only going to get worse on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, reaching 100 mph or more. The National Weather Service warned of a "particularly dangerous situation."

"Very strong gusts and low relative humidity will allow any fires that develop to spread VERY rapidly," the agency added. On Wednesday, that's predicted to affect Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

A lone sunbather sits and watches a large plume of smoke from a wildfire rise over the Pacific Palisades, in Santa Monica, Calif..
Richard Vogel / AP
/
AP
A firefighter battles the advancing Palisades Fire around a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles .
Etienne Laurent / AP
/
AP
Jerome Krausse pushes his mother-in-law in a shopping cart as they evacuate from their home in the Pacific Palisades after a wildfire swept through their neighborhood in Santa Monica, Calif.
Richard Vogel / AP
/
AP
The Palisades Fire burns a property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Etienne Laurent/AP / AP
/
AP
More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke.
David Swanson / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
People flee from the advancing Palisades Fire, by car and on foot, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Etienne Laurent / AP
/
AP
A person flees from an advancing wildfire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Ethan Swope / AP
/
AP
Firefighters stage in front of the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Etienne Laurent / AP
/
AP
Bike riders make their way along the coast as large dark plume of smoke passes over the beach from a wildfire from Pacific Palisades, from Santa Monica, Calif.
Richard Vogel / AP
/
AP
Firefighters work as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)
David Swanson / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP
Firefighters work as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades, California.
The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Etienne Laurent / AP
/
AP
A residence burns as a firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Eugene Garcia / AP
/
AP
The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Etienne Laurent / AP
/
AP
A firefighter jumps over a fence while fighting the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Ethan Swope / AP
/
AP
Flames rise as the Palisades Fire advances on homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Ethan Swope / AP
/
AP
Firefighters protect structures from the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Etienne Laurent / AP
/
AP
Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades as seen from Santa Monica, California.
Agustin Paullier / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life threatening" winds whipped the region.
David Swanson / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff