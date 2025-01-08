Election vendor could be cut off if software problem not fixed quickly

Digital tablets used to check in voters were decertified for use in Texas two weeks ago. They had caused problems in Dallas County during the November election.

The vendor who issued them now wants to get back in the county’s good graces.

Election Systems and Software answered to disappointed Dallas County commissioners in person Tuesday.

Judd Ryan, ES&S sales senior vice president, spoke for seven other company representatives in attendance to accept accountability.

"We pride ourselves on good elections and we run good elections," Ryan said. "And, like anything else, nobody's perfect. we want to be here, take responsibility for what happened and try to fix it for them."

He told the commissioners court and elections administrator that the e-poll books software to blame can be fixed quickly, then recertified by the Secretary of State.

"We 100 percent want to continue with Dallas County," he said. "I think our development team will fix the issue, I think we will get certified, and if they vote to stay with us, I think we're going to have a great election with them in May."

During voting for the November election, the ballot count at a DeSoto early voting location was off by almost 200 votes.

The screens on tablets that election clerks use to check in voters froze and rebooted.

Garcia said once they restarted, the electronic poll book possibly did not save the last voter as checked in.

Commissioners can either choose a new state-approved election systems vendor before February or trust and continue with the $2 million ES&S contract, if the pollbooks are re-approved by the state.

The 4-year contract with the county expires this summer.

Dallas County elections administrator Heider Garcia recommended the commissioners make a decision within the next two regular meetings to stay on track for Spring elections.

Ryan said ES&S has a timeline plan, in consideration of the elections.

"You can set up like an assembly line and go down the row and one person can do ten at a time," he said. "So we feel like we could update all 4,500 within a week.

We want to do that the last week in March so that we can do logic and accuracy testing the following week and be 100 percent ready to go well in advance of April 21st for early voting."

DeSoto council member Crystal Chism said municipal elections typically already have low voter turnout, so any election system changes within a short implementation window could impact the community further.

"May elections are vital for us," she said. "I don't want to chance another company where we have to test it during a local election.

"This summer, when the ES&S contract is up, I think that it's time for Dallas County Commissioners Court to consider a bid — a real bid...take the time to really do the justice for the voters here in Dallas County and see what really is best for Dallas County and not just accept any old thing," she said.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2025 KERA