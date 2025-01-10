Hear brand new music from Texas composer Peter Petroff

Violinist Eric Siu, and pianist SungEun Park, colleagues on the faculty of Texas Lutheran University, stopped by TPR in December to share new music from composer Dr. Peter Petroff, a former San Antonio physician who left medical practice to devote his time to composing and performance.

Petroff's latest album, featuring Siu and Park, is called ChamberWorks II.

"One thing I love about Peter's music is his beautiful melodies," says Siu. "And I would say his wit really shines through in a lot of this stuff. Like this whole 'Weekend Suite' is about a guy's weekend, basically. He spends Friday night dancing away... and then he does chores on Saturday morning, that's the second movement. And then third movement is called Saturday night, and it's also titled 'Alone.' So he has, no date for that night, sadly! And then Sunday is the fourth movement, and it's called 'Picnic.'"

Hear an excerpt from the "Weekend Suite" as performed live on KPAC 88.3 FM by using the audio player at the top of this page. More information about Peter Petroff is online at this link.

