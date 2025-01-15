How do you ensure good luck on Lunar New Year? NPR wants to know

The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in many Asian countries including Vietnam, China, Korea as well as the Asian diaspora.

This year's celebrations begin Jan. 29. The holiday marks the beginning of the year, according to the lunisolar calendar , and it's all about spending time with family, reflecting on your past year and setting intentions for a lucky year ahead.

Whether it's celebrated in Asia or abroad, many people engage in specific rites and rituals to ensure they'll have a lucky year. Some eat certain foods, like dumplings, which resemble bags of money. Actions like taking out the trash may be forbidden, so you don't throw out your good fortune in the new year.

