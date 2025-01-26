TBNA 2024 KETR Play by Play-CHS vs LEHS

The Commerce Tigers finished the season strong but were set to face #9 Liberty-Eylau and big underdogs. The Tigers kept it very close in the first half, though, playing strong defense and holding the Leopards down. While Liberty-Eylau broke away in the second half, the Tigers left with heads held high, having played a very strong game against a Top 10 opponent.

Ryan Fulkerson provides Play-by-Play announcing with Brian Ball on Color Commentary. Kevin Jefferies provides stats and additional commentary, with the game engineer Preston Norris tracking the area scoreboard from the studio.