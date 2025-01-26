TBNA 2024 KETR Play by Play- East Texas A&M vs Houston Christian

For the second week in a row, the game was in the balance in the final minute, and for the second week in a row, the East Texas A&M University football team came out victorious, beating the HCU Huskies 41-40, on Saturday afternoon on Ernest Hawkins Field in Memorial Stadium.

The Lions fell behind 40-28 in the second half, but scored a touchdown with just 36 seconds left in the game on a 2-yard touchdown catch from Sean Sallis (Carrollton – Creekview) from Ron Peace (Malakoff) to put the Lions ahead, but they missed the two-point try.

This entry leads up to the game-winning score with Charlie Chitwood at Play-by-Play, Brock Callaway with Color Commentary, and Preston Norris engineering the game.