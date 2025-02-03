Changes Trump wants for the Panama Canal. And, the list of Grammy Award winners

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

The Trump administration has halted all programs funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development, which funds aid projects worldwide. USAID's website went down sometime after 3 a.m. on Saturday. Within the past week, hundreds of employees and contractors have been laid off amid reports that President Trump is considering folding the agency into the State Department.

Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP A USAID officer watches as a US military C-17 cargo plane taxis to a stop at Kathmandu's international airport on May 3, 2015. International aid continues to pour into Nepal to help victims of a massive earthquake on April 25 killed at least 7,200 people and devastated vast swathes of one of Asia's poorest countries.

🎧 Democrats have warned that Trump cannot shut down USAID without going through Congress, NPR's Franco Ordoñez tells Up First. Elon Musk says Trump is supportive of the Department of Government Efficiency's current efforts to close USAID. Reportedly, the Trump administration put two USAID security officials on administrative leave after workers at DOGE were denied access to confidential documents at USAID.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington, D.C. He was invited to speak with Trump about negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which is currently holding in its third week. This will be Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader in his second term in office.

🎧 Former President Joe Biden helped create the framework for the second phase of the deal, which is crucial in ending the war, NPR's Kat Lonsdorf says. The possible deal could include the release of male Israeli soldiers who are being held hostage in Gaza in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Hamas has not released any male Israeli soldiers so far. Netanyahu is in a tricky political situation because far-right members of his government are threatening to leave if he doesn't secure Hamas' elimination as part of the deal.

Trump has started talks of retaking the Panama Canal as part of a new expansionist agenda that emerged after his election. Panama has controlled the U.S.-built canal for decades. Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino says this action is not up for discussion. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spent yesterday discussing it during a visit to the region.

🎧 Rubio delivered a message that Trump has made a preliminary determination that China has too much influence over the canal, which he says violates international treaties, according to NPR's Ari Shapiro. Unless there are immediate changes, the administration has expressed that the U.S. will do what it has to to protect its rights. A company based in Hong Kong does operate ports at either end of the canal, but Panama runs the canal itself. Shapiro says the U.S. is not backing down and Panama is not caving either. With 40% of all U.S. container traffic coming through the canal, the stakes are significant.

Alvaro Arisó / Pitch Perfect PR / Pitch Perfect PR Ela Minus album cover for DÍA

Colombian musician Ela Minus is trying to bring a more human touch to the largely electronic music scene, which can often be created without instruments. Minus tells Morning Edition she was very used to the sound of laptops and wanted to switch it up, so she found hardware synthesizers. A synthesizer is an instrument — separate from a computer — with piano keys. She used the synthesizers and inspiration from dance clubs to make the music on her new album DÍA. Listen to snippets of her album and learn why she chose to go this direction with her sound.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images / Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter

Last night's Grammy Awards celebrated music's biggest stars with a remarkable sweep of awards, some surprising losses and a message of unity. The show partnered with MusiCares to raise money to support wildlife relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. Before the show started, many artists walked the red carpet donned in some memorable looks. Check out photos of these looks.

Camille Farrah Lenain for NPR / Tenor Chauncey Packer and Soprano Taylor J. White and members of Opera Lafayette, OperaCreole and Louisiana Philarmonic Orchetra rehearse Edmond Dede's opera "Morgiane" at St Louis Cathedral on Jan. 24.

Composer Edmond Dédé completed possibly the oldest opera by a Black musician in 1887 but never got to perform it. Now, the nearly forgotten Morgiane is premiering in Washington, D.C. In 2008, Cara Beth Rogers learned her brother died in a boating accident just weeks into her study abroad trip to Morocco. She soon found herself filled with overwhelming grief on a plane ride home. A stranger and unsung hero reached out to her midway through the flight in a way that made the journey a little more bearable. Researchers have found that texture can be just as important as taste when it comes to food preferences for fruit fly maggots.

