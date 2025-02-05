National museum covered exhibit celebrating women and people of color at the NSA

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The National Cryptologic Museum papered over some history. The Cryptologic Museum - it celebrates the nation's code makers and code breakers from the National Security Agency, which is right next to the museum. And that museum taped sheets of paper over plaques that celebrate women and people of color. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports on what happened next.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: News that the museum had covered up the exhibits broke online, angering many NSA retirees. Even after the museum uncovered the plaques, dozens of retirees showed up there Monday just to make sure. And they were mad.

HELEN ADAMS: Didn't somebody say, oh, my God, that's wrong? Why didn't that happen?

LANGFITT: This is Helen Adams. Her late husband, Ralph, was executive director of the NSA, which intercepts foreign conversations and breaks government codes. Ralph Adams was also Black. His face was not among those obscured. Still, his wife was incensed and questioned NSA public relations staff.

ADAMS: That says, we don't want to see Black or brown faces. You're going to cover them up like they don't exist?

UNIDENTIFIED STAFFER: No.

LANGFITT: NSA retiree Rob Johnson was equally appalled.

ROB JOHNSON: I worked in this agency for over 51 years. As much as this administration eschews truth and honesty, it is important that we not allow it to erase history.

LANGFITT: In a phone call, NSA executive director Sheila Thomas - the No. 3 person in the agency - told NPR that covering up the exhibits was a mistake.

SHEILA THOMAS: There was absolutely never an intention to cover up parts of our history.

LANGFITT: Thomas said NSA leadership didn't provide enough guidance to staff as they tried to implement President Trump's order terminating diversity, equity and inclusion in the federal government.

THOMAS: We were not clear and really responsive to potentially any questions that may have been arising 'cause people were just - they were on rapid fire trying to move very quickly and be responsive.

LANGFITT: And why was it such a rush?

THOMAS: Well, as you know, we're getting a lot of executive orders. There's a, I guess, a - flood the zone's a fair phrase there, and we are being as responsive as we possibly can. Some of these have short deadlines.

LANGFITT: The former NSA workers are glad the museum restored the exhibits, but they're still unsettled by what happened. Larry Pfeiffer spent 20 years at the agency and served as chief of staff at the CIA. He thinks someone covered up the honorees because they were afraid what would happen to them if they didn't. Pfeiffer says it's a sign of the climate of fear right now in Washington.

LARRY PFEIFFER: We have appointees to this administration who have said that they intend to traumatize the federal employee workforce. We have seen people put on administrative leave with the threat that they're going to be fired.

LANGFITT: Pfeiffer posted a photo of the papered-over exhibits that helped galvanize his fellow former NSA workers. He says there's a lesson in all of this.

PFEIFFER: There may be small bites of the apple here that we can all take to push back against this attack on the federal workforce. You don't have to try to take it all on. Maybe you focus on what you're an expert in.

LANGFITT: As for Thomas, she requested some grace as her agency works through rapid requests from the new administration, and she encouraged people to come see the museum.

Frank Langfitt, NPR News, Fort Meade, Maryland.

