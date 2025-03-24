Good Records owner, local music champion Chris Penn paralyzed following a fall

Chris Penn, owner of Good Records and a champion of the local music scene, has been at least temporarily paralyzed following a fall at his store.

Late Thursday night, Tim DeLaughter, front man for the Polyphonic Spree and Tripping Daisy, as well as Penn’s business partner in Good Records, posted a harrowing update on his social channels about his collaborator and friend.

Penn was working on the display windows in front of Good Records outside its Garland Road location around 11 a.m. on March 17, DeLaughter wrote. He fell directly on his back. The effects were instantaneous and devastating.

“As you may or may not know, Chris has been dealing with back and spine issues for quite some time now,” DeLaughter wrote, in part, on Facebook. “He had a surgery on his neck from a fall last year, and at that time, they discovered that he had ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament (OPLL). What all that means is he has very little space in his spinal canal and his spine has fused together, limiting his mobility.

“All that said, the fall was catastrophic for him. His spinal cord was bruised, and paralysis was immediate from the neck down.”

DeLaughter went on to say Penn, who is stable and being continuously monitored, has been in ICU since the fall. DeLaughter, along with Penn’s wife, Jennifer, has been by Penn’s side throughout. The first order of business, DeLaughter wrote, is working to get Penn breathing without assistance.

“As you can imagine, the world stopped and from that moment on, it has been about Chris and what his future will look like,” DeLaughter wrote. “There are short term goals we’re trying to reach under difficult circumstances and obviously limited by what his body will allow. It’s going to be a long road ahead with many challenges along the way, and we’re just getting started.”

Penn co-founded Good Records in 2000 with DeLaughter and DeLaughter's wife, Julie Doyle, and has also served as a co-manager of the Polyphonic Spree since the band's formation. Additionally, Penn has helped run Good Records Recordings, which was launched in 2001.

In the 24 years since its inception, the label has released countless albums by local artists (Tripping Daisy, Preteen Zenith and Pilotdrift, to name just a few) and through Good Records' limited edition "Astroturf Series," numerous North Texas-based musicians — ranging from Rhett Miller to St. Vincent — have had special vinyl releases only available for purchase through the store.

While largely running the day-to-day operations of Good Records as its co-owner, Penn has also provided a place for up-and-coming artists to perform, whether during annual Record Store Day events, or one-off showcases.

How to help

To help support Penn and his family, a GoFundMe has been set up to help defray whatever costs arise, as well as a MealTrain for the Penn family.

The GoFundMe page expands on the news DeLaughter shared, reading in part: "It looks like it is very possible that Chris could have permanent paralysis, but the extent of that is still unknown. Obviously, he is going to be unable to work, and Jenn will struggle to manage being at the hospital as much as possible, the obligations of her full-time job and caring for their three sons, who are also grappling with the trauma of this situation. There will certainly be extensive rehab, home modification and ongoing home care needed in the future."

Those able to donate are encouraged to do so through this link, and those able to support the family with a meal can do so here.

DeLaughter wrote that he will try to provide updates via his social channels on a need-to-know basis moving forward. He asked those concerned about Penn to avoid reaching out to either himself or Jennifer as they’re entirely focused on helping Penn recover.

“Please send your prayers and positive thoughts towards Chris and his family as we navigate his road to recovery,” DeLaughter concluded.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.

