An adoptee was lied to about her identity. South Korea admits she's not alone

By Michelle Aslam,
Sarah HandelJuana Summers
Published March 27, 2025 at 3:57 PM CDT
Among Deann Borshay Liem's adoption paperwork were two childhood photographs from 1964 and 1965, both labeled with the name Cha Jung Hee. But the images are of two different girls. Liem is on the right.
Deann Borshay Liem
Among Deann Borshay Liem's adoption paperwork were two childhood photographs from 1964 and 1965, both labeled with the name Cha Jung Hee. But the images are of two different girls. Liem is on the right.
Deann Borshay Liem
Deann Borshay Liem /
Deann Borshay Liem

In college, Deann Borshay Liem started to recall images from her past – a small home in the hills, children running around an orphanage and a pile of shoes on a rack.

"At first, I thought they were dreams, but then I realized that maybe they were actual memories," Liem told All Things Considered host Juana Summers.

They were scenes from her childhood in South Korea, before she was adopted at 8 years old by an American family in 1966. Recalling those memories would eventually lead to the discovery that she was lied to about nearly everything: her identity and her family.

Liem is one of more than 140,000 South Korean adoptees who were sent to live with families abroad following the Korean War, when many children were left without families to care for them, according to a statement from the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). The actual number of adoptees may be far higher, according to other estimates.

On Wednesday, for the first time, the South Korean government admitted that for decades, the country's adoption agencies were responsible for widespread fraud, malpractice and human rights violations.

The commission released its initial findings after a years-long investigation into the cases of hundreds of adoptees who were sent to live with families abroad. A majority of children went to live in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chairperson Park Sun Young, right, comforts adoptee Yooree Kim during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
Ahn Young-joon / AP
/
AP
Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chairperson Park Sun Young, right, comforts adoptee Yooree Kim during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

After some of her childhood memories began to resurface, Liem went through her adoptive family's records. Documents listed her birth name as Cha Jung Hee and said that she was an orphan.

Among those records, there were two childhood photographs — both labeled with the name Cha Jung Hee. But the images were of two different girls. One of them was Liem and the other someone else.

Liem found that her adoptive parents had exchanged letters with a different child at the orphanage. That child was the real Cha Jung Hee, who had left the orphanage before the Borshays could adopt her. The orphanage sent Liem, whose birth name is actually Kang Ok Jin, in her place.

"It was just a transformative moment in my life to know that I had been switched with another child — my adoptive parents knew nothing about it — and that it took all these years to kind of come to terms with the truth," she said.

In her films First Person Plural and In the Matter of Cha Jung Hee, Liem documents navigating the truth about her adoption and her journey to reunite with her Korean mother and siblings. In another film, Geographies of Kinship, she tells the story of how South Korea became known for its global adoption program.

"I think we all want to know where we come from and we have a right to know. Who were our parents? Where were we born? We have a right to our identities," Liem said.

According to the statement from Park Sun-Young, the commission's chairperson, a total of 367 adoptees filed petitions requesting an investigation.

"While many adoptees were fortunate to grow up in loving families, others suffered great hardship and trauma due to flawed adoption processes. Even today, many continue to face challenges," she said in a statement.

Liem submitted her own case to the commission for review last year. She said this initial report from the investigation evokes complicated emotions. It's a relief that the government is finally affirming what adoptees have known for many years, but for her, an acknowledgement alone is not enough.

"I think I just felt a lot of anger that this was allowed to happen on such a mass scale and just a tremendous amount of grief," she said.

Ultimately, Liem said, there need to be concrete actions moving forward. Records should be more accessible for adoptees, financial support and social services for struggling and single-parent families in South Korea need to be improved, and adoptive countries need to evaluate their own responsibility.

"I think it's time to end international adoptions from Korea," Liem said.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Michelle Aslam
Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.
Sarah Handel
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers