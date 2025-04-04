Texas public school funding bill clears House committee along with voucher measure

The Texas House Public Education committee has advanced two of the biggest bills of the session: An 8-billion-dollar measure to up public school funding AND a billion dollar proposal that creates an education savings account program, which would give parents public funds to pay for private schools. The Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey has more on the bills.

Under the sweeping K-12 public school funding bill, the state’s per-student basic allotment would increase by nearly $400, bringing the total to more than $6,500. That allotment hasn’t been increased since 2019. Opponents say, while that’s an increase, it should be more like $1,000. That’s how much advocates say school districts need to have the same spending power they did six years ago.

The ESA bill would allow parents to receive $10,000 or more to cover private school tuition. That measure passed on a party line vote. Texas Democrats have been fighting against the voucher proposal for years, arguing that money should instead be spent on Texas’ public schools.

Both bills now head to the full Texas House. I’m Blaise Gainey, in Austin.