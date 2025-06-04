Denver researchers say robot companions can improve senior citizens' quality of life

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Artificial intelligence companies are pushing increasingly lifelike ways to use their technology. Researchers in Denver say they have an AI-powered robot that can improve senior citizens' quality of life. Colorado Public Radio's Andrea Dukakis reports.

ANDREA DUKAKIS, BYLINE: For the past couple months, Ryan the robot has lived with 76-year-old Ross Argabrite at Eaton Senior Communities, just outside Denver. Argabrite's on oxygen 24-7 and spends a lot of time on his couch. So he appreciates Ryan's company.

ROSS ARGABRITE: Tell me another joke.

RYAN: My tennis opponent was not happy with my serve. He kept returning it. Hope you liked that one.

DUKAKIS: Ryan looks vaguely like a person, with a face, eyes, nose, a mouth and just an upper body with arms. So it's perched on a table. When Argabrite talks, the robot turns to focus on him. A computer touchscreen in Ryan's torso allows Argabrite to watch video, select music and play games. The technology is still a work in progress. Downstairs at the retirement home, an identical version is teaching a yoga class.

RYAN: Up to an upright seated position with a tall spine.

DUKAKIS: About half a dozen residents sit in a semicircle around the robot, which moves its arms to demonstrate the exercises.

RYAN: We will start by reaching our arms forward, then pulling our arms back.

DUKAKIS: Resident Steve Auten says he enjoyed the yoga and feels a special connection to the robot, which spent two months in Auten's room.

STEVE AUTEN: We talked a lot. We played games. And, you know, he'd say, good morning, Steve, every time I walked into the room in the morning - and then, good evening. And he was very polite.

DUKAKIS: Ryan's creator, Mohammad Mahoor, an AI expert at the University of Denver, says, The robot's designed to be entertaining and educational. But what's most important is the robot's ability to respond to people's emotions.

MOHAMMAD MAHOOR: So if, for example, ask Ryan or tell Ryan that, you know, I lost my cat or something's going on in my life, Ryan would try to empathize with you, to tell you that - what's going on in your life? How can I help you with your feeling?

DUKAKIS: Sarah Schoeder at Eaton Senior Communities was a skeptic but now calls the robot a game changer. One resident, Katie, who was depressed and had mild dementia, roomed with the robot. Ryan reminded her to take her medications and go to therapy. It was also Katie's companion.

SARAH SCHOEDER: Katie was so much happier with Ryan. She loved to share the stories of their conversations. It was really Katie's experience that made me understand that this technology was very much needed.

DUKAKIS: Schoeder, a former nurse, thinks of Ryan as an extra hand.

SCHOEDER: I don't see Ryan replacing me as a medical professional. He's just allowing me to do my job and do it better because I now have someone that can help.

DUKAKIS: In a different project, computer science professor Maja Mataric at the University of Southern California had a team leave socially assistive robots in elderly people's homes to keep them from sitting too much. The robot would tell them jokes and do a dance with them.

MAJA MATARIC: Within a couple of days, people would sort of anticipate when the robot was going to tell them to stand up and they would preempt it. They would stand up and be like, hey, I'm standing. And then they would get an extra joke. And they were so sad when we had to take the robot back.

DUKAKIS: Mataric laments, a lot of research funding goes to designing robots that do physical tasks humans don't want to do, instead of ones that offer social support.

For NPR News, I'm Andrea Dukakis in Denver.

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