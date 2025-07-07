EPIC City Update: Feds Drop Civil Rights Probe — So What’s Next?

On June 25, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice formally ended its civil rights investigation into the proposed EPIC City development—a master-planned, Muslim-led community near Josephine that would span parts of Collin and Hunt counties. DOJ officials confirmed that the project’s developers, Community Capital Partners, had made it clear the community would be inclusive and marketed under the Fair Housing Act, and found no legal grounds to proceed further.

The closure of the federal probe removes one major obstacle for the EPIC City team, but multiple state-level investigations remain in place. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton continue to scrutinize the project over land use, infrastructure, business structure, and transparency.

Why Was the DOJ Investigating?

The federal probe was prompted by Senator John Cornyn and others who raised concerns that EPIC City might unlawfully limit housing access to Muslim residents or impose religious law over civil authority.

After reviewing internal documents and assurances from the developers, the DOJ determined that no religious discrimination was present, and that the development would remain open to all buyers, regardless of faith. The probe was closed with no charges filed and no violations cited (KERA).

Is Sharia Law a Concern?

One of the persistent public fears surrounding the project has been whether Sharia law would be practiced or enforced in EPIC City. Here’s what the law actually says—and what’s legally possible.

Will Sharia law be enforced in EPIC City?

No. The community will be governed by Texas state law, U.S. federal law, and applicable local regulations—just like any other neighborhood in the state. While residents may choose to live by Islamic principles in their private lives, no religious law can override civil law in Texas.

Could Sharia law ever override Texas law?

Absolutely not. Under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, federal and state laws take precedence over any religious or private codes. Courts may sometimes enforce religious arbitration decisions—just as they do in Jewish, Catholic, or other faith communities—but only if those decisions comply with existing civil laws.

What about “no-go zones” or religious-only communities?

That’s not legally possible. In fact, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 4211 in 2025, which explicitly prohibits residential developments from restricting home sales or rentals based on religion. EPIC City’s organizers have affirmed that their project will comply with the law—and the DOJ’s closure of its civil rights investigation supports that position.

What Are the Remaining Concerns?

While religious fears have dominated headlines, the most legitimate concerns raised by residents and officials have nothing to do with Sharia law and everything to do with infrastructure, transparency, and land use. These include:

Traffic and road capacity in a largely rural area not built for dense development

Utility strain—questions about water, sewage, and electrical infrastructure

Financing structure and whether buyers understand who profits and how

Public services—such as law enforcement, schools, and emergency access in newly developed zones

These concerns remain under investigation by the offices of Gov. Abbott and AG Paxton.

What Happens Next?

The Department of Justice is out, but Texas investigations continue.

Construction remains halted, following an executive order from Gov. Abbott.

Local municipalities and county commissioners will likely continue to hold public hearings related to zoning, development approvals, and infrastructure requirements.

Public and media attention will now shift from questions of civil rights to issues of governance, planning, and community impact.

Final Takeaway

The federal government has cleared EPIC City of civil rights violations.

Claims that Sharia law could override Texas law are not supported by reality—or legality.

The real public debate should center on infrastructure, transparency, and fairness—not on conspiracy or fear.

KETR will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as local and state officials weigh in.

For listener questions or comments, email us at news@ketr.org.

