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Carry the Load Rockwall

Carry the Load Rockwall

Carry The Load is a month-long movement honoring the sacrifices of our military, first responders, and families.

The event is set to include inspirational speakers, a community walk, and refreshments.

For more details or to make a donation, visit this link:

https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fparticipate.carrytheload.org%2Fsite%2FTR%3Ffr_id%3D2131%26pg%3Dentry%26fbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExMUNUS2JtRVBETTN4TzdrZ3NydGMGYXBwX2lkEDIyMjAzOTE3ODgyMDA4OTIAAR6Mf8Zg-0lP3rOZCDrt4WYSkKdbEEYaiwXYJemIYzV0dw7hDbGg0s_8YmrpQQ_aem_PhDb0XR5h_DZqCTnoz8A2Q&h=AUAN7G5V9B9kEg3vZVSr4ROKfQEIjs2rDrQhm5rbusJwzC-KxjoTLV4BzvQulvSrTyv31NrrE8uWOchWlgrWhMN5_4b7JO2jVcwG9IxUZQBYfPjzBeDvXeGCQrndDzc2sxMmn2zb5h2GEs3W&__tn__=-UK*F

Rockwall County Court House
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Rockwall County Court House
1111 E Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwell, Texas 75087
(972) 204-7000
https://www.rockwallcountytexas.com/