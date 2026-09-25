ETAMU Playhouse Presents: The Aliens by Annie Baker
ETAMU Playhouse Presents: The Aliens by Annie Baker
The Department of Theater at ETAMU presents: The Aliens
Two friends spend their days in the alley behind a Vermont coffee shop discussing music and philosophy. When a lonely high-school student arrives on the scene, they decide to teach him everything they know. A play with music about friendship, art, love and death.
*MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY*
ETAMU Performing Arts Center
$10
Every week through Oct 18, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
ETAMU Performing Arts Center
2101 University Dr.Commerce, Texas 75428
903-886-5900