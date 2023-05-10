Appeals court upholds sentences of Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking

A state appeals court has upheld the convictions and sentences of two Hunt County residents convicted of trafficking their adopted children.

Jeffery Barrett and his wife Barbara were convicted in separate trials in 2022 and 2021. Jefferey Barrett was sentenced to life in prison, while Barbara Barrett was sentenced to 99 years in prison. The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas upheld the convictions today.

The Barretts abused and neglected their adopted children while forcing them to work in a puppy mill attached to their home on County Road 3103, near Interstate 30. The operation was busted in September 2017. Law enforcement officer found more than 100 dogs and puppies.