House District 2 special election date contingent upon governor's office

Texas House District 2 includes Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. The district no longer has a representative in Austin now that former State Rep. Bryan Slaton has been expelled from the legislature.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott must call for a special election to fill the vacancy. Currently, the state election code calls for the election to be held on the next uniform election date, which is Nov. 7.

However, it’s possible that the election could be called before November. Hunt County Republican Party Chairman David Hale told the Greenville Herald Banner the election could happen sooner if the governor calls for a special session of the Texas Legislature.

The current regular session is scheduled to end on May 29. If Abbott were to call a special session, a special election to fill the House District 2 vacancy could be held as quickly as 21 days after the governor’s announcement.

Hale also told the Banner he thought it was likely that we’d a see a special session this year, and if that were to occur, a special election could happen in June or July.