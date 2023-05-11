© 2023 88.9 KETR
Bonham ISD voters approve bond by 2 votes

Published May 11, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT
The passage of the $64 million bond to overhaul L.P. Phillips Middle School follows two rejected proposals in 2022.

Among results from last Saturday’s elections around the region, the Bonham Independent School District bond election provides an example of the importance of every vote. The Bonham ISD bond proposal passed by two votes. The final tally: 879 for, 877 against.

The bond package itself totals a little more than $64 million. Most of the measure would fund a major overhaul of L.H. Rather Junior High School. The plan calls for new classrooms, renovations to existing classrooms, safety and security improvements, a new cafeteria, a new band hall, and a new multipurpose facility.

The Bonham ISD bond’s approval follows two failed efforts to pass the measure in 2022. Similar proposals were voted down twice last year, first in May, and again in November.

