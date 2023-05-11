Royse City ISD to construct new high school in Fate on FM 552

A new high school is coming to Rockwall County. Voters in this month’s Royse City Independent School District elections approved an $863 million bond package that features the planned construction of a new high school in Fate. The campus is to be located on FM 552. Fate is one of the fastest growing cities in Texas. In the 2010 census, Fate had about 6,300 residents. In the 2020 census, Fate’s population was recorded at just under 18,000.

The bond package approved by Royse City ISD voters also includes provisions for a new middle school near the intersection of FM 35 and Interstate 30. Plans also include three new elementary schools, an early childhood center, and a transportation center. The package also would fund improvements to existing facilities.

The bond proposal passed fairly easily, with a little more than two thirds of Royse City ISD voters approving the measure. In last Saturday’s elections, voters also elected Amanda Self to the Place 2 position on the Royse City ISD board.