Man guilty of 2020 double murder on A&M-Commerce campus sentenced to life plus 35 years in prison

The man who killed two women in a Texas A&M University-Commerce dormitory three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett was given a sentence of life in prison, plus 35 years in prison for the February 2, 2020 murders of Abbaney Nicole Matts and her sister, Deja Monica Matts. Deja was an A&M-Commerce student. Abbaney had reportedly dated Smith prior to the incident.

The sentencing today came after a guilty plea that made a trial unnecessary. Smith had been scheduled to stand trial in June.

Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker said “We are grateful that this case was resolved . . . and that the family will not have to go through the process of a murder trial.”

Smith’s attorney, Jessica McDonald, tried to get evidence in the case thrown out. McDonald claimed Smith’s constitutional rights were violated during the investigation into the murders.

Walker credited Assistant District Attorney Jeff Kovach, who served as lead counsel for the State. Walker also praised the work Texas Ranger Chad Matlock and Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Chief Bryan Vaughn, as well as Lt. Chad Ballard and Lt. Glen McCull. Walker said all of those law enforcement officers were “critical in securing the convictions and sentence.”