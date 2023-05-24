Interstate 30 service roads in Caddo Mills are now one-way
The change is part of a plan to make all I-30 service roads from Royse City to Greenville into one-way roads.
- The service roads along Interstate 30 in Caddo Mills have been changed to one-way roads. The new routing began on Monday, but the project itself is part of a large work in progress. The change is part of an ongoing overhaul of I-30 in western Hunt County. The one-way service roads in Caddo Mills now run from FM 1903 to FM 1570. There are some barriers in place to accommodate temporary on- and off-ramps. The change is part of a plan to improve I-30 from Caddo Mills to Greenville. That stretch of the interstate is planned to have three lanes going each way, with reconfigured access ramps and one-way service roads throughout.
- KETR’s terrestrial broadcast signal at 88.9 FM has been off-air since Tuesday morning, as contract workers at KETR’s broadcast tower are completing the final phase of major work at the site. The station continues to live-stream all programs online at KETR.org. The radio broadcast is expected to resume around midday on Wednesday. Both the transmitter itself and the transmission line are being replaced. Both have served for decades, so this week’s work concludes a massive project involving the replacement or repair of many of the station’s systems at the tower, located on the west side of Commerce, near Commerce High School. KETR’s full broadcast power of 100,000 watts is capable of reaching a greater portion of the region than KETR had been reaching with its radio signal in recent years, as degrading equipment reduced capacity. KETR has been broadcasting from its tower site in Commerce since the station’s first licensing to East Texas State University in 1975.