Officials: Person of interest in 2006 Hunt County double murder identified

Law enforcement officials in Hunt County say they’ve identified a person of interest in connection with an unsolved double murder that happened 17 years ago.

On May 25, 2006, 29-year-old Brandon Howell, and 42-year-old Cora McAbee were found dead inside McAbee’s home on Private/County Road 2174, just off of Farm-To-Market Road 1903 south of Greenville. Both were shot at close range and officials believe the murders happened while the two were sleeping.

Officials say McAbee and Howell had been dating for about a week. Howell was the owner of a Greenville lawn and garden business. McAbee was the owner of the former Cora’s Country Café on Highway 34 South, near Cash.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said Thursday morning that progress has been made in the case.

Jones said if anyone has information about the case, they can contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office or Hunt County Crime Stoppers. Hunt County Crime Stoppers is online at huntcountycrimestoppers.net and also has an app available at P3TIPS.com.