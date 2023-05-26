Hunt County GOP to host 'Meet the Candidates' event in Greenville June 5

Republican candidates looking to replace Bryan Slaton as the state representative for House District 2 will get a chance to meet the public in about a week and a half.

The Hunt County GOP Club is hosting a “Meet The Candidates” forum at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Landmark on Lee, 2920 Lee Street in downtown Greenville.

The seat is currently vacant, with former state representative Bryan Slaton having been expelled from the House on May 9 due to ethical misconduct.

A special election is necessary to find a successor. That election could be held on the next uniform election date, which is November 7.

However, if Governor Greg Abbott calls for a special session of the Texas Legislature, an expedited election date can be set for as soon as 21 days after the expedited election is called. That could result in an election happening in late June or early July.

The regular session of legislature is scheduled to end on Memorial Day. It’s unclear whether a special session will be called.

The list of Republican hopefuls for the office includes Kenneth Neal Barker, Jill S. Dutton, Heath Enix Hyde, Brent Money, Doug Roszhart, Krista Schild, and David A. VanTrease.

Texas House District 2 includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties.