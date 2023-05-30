Dr. Deana Steeber is now superintendent of Sulphur Springs ISD
Steeber replaces Michael Lamb, who stepped down to become superintendent of Little Elm ISD.
- The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has a new superintendent. Dr. Deana Steeber now heads the Sulphur Springs ISD, having served as assistant superintendent in Argyle with previous stops in Sanger and Carroll. Steeber was selected from 48 qualified applicants, according to the district. Former Sulphur Springs superintendent Michael Lamb left the district in May to become the superintendent in Little Elm.
- Caddo Mills Police Department Sergeant Jordan Aly has been recognized on his department’s Facebook page today. Sgt. Aly and a member of the public were able to save an elderly woman trapped in a vehicle at the scene of a fiery vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 380 and FM 1570.
- In Greenville, the 3200 Block of Bourland Street is closed. It will remain closed through Friday, as the City of Greenville is replacing storm sewer lines in that stretch of Bourland Street.