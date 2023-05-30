Texas Legislature special session makes HD2 expedited special election more likely

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a special session of the Texas Legislature. The move makes it likely that the governor will call a special election to fill the vacancy in Texas House District 2.

The seat is currently vacant, with former state representative Bryan Slaton having been expelled from the House on May 9 due to ethical misconduct.

An expedited election date can be set for as soon as 21 days after the special election is called. That could result in an election happening in late June or early July.

Republican candidates looking to replace Bryan Slaton as the state representative for House District 2 will get a chance to meet the public in less than a week.

The Hunt County GOP Club is hosting a “Meet The Candidates” forum at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Landmark on Lee, 2920 Lee Street in downtown Greenville.

The list of Republican hopefuls for the office includes Kenneth Neal Barker, Jill S. Dutton, Heath Enix Hyde, Brent Money, Doug Roszhart, Krista Schild, and David A. VanTrease.

Texas House District 2 includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties.