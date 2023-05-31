Collin County taking applications for share of $2M in Parks and Open Space funds

Collin County is accepting applications for a share of the $2 million in Parks and Open Space funds that are now available in Collin County. The applications are open to municipalities and non-profit organizations. The funding is available for projects including, but not limited to, land acquisition, trails, and capital improvements for parks and open spaces located within Collin County. Applications are available at the Collin County website and will be accepted through the afternoon of July 10th. Anyone wanting details can contact the Collin County Engineering Department.