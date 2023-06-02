We Care Fair, grand opening of Splash Pad to highlight busy Saturday in Commerce

Commerce Community Action Program's Debbie Patterson and Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee discuss the full schedule of events happening Saturday in Commerce.

The grand opening of the splash pad (10 a.m.) and the We Care Fair (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) in City Park highlight the day's events. There will also be a plant swap on the square (10 a.m.), hosted by the Louise Drake Garden Club. Texas A&M University-Commerce university will hold an auction (10 a.m.) at the former president's home on State Highway 34. And, Saturday evening, weather permitting, the city will show a movie (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) at City Park, beginning after sundown, shortly after 8:30 p.m.