'Meet the Candidates' forum in Greenville to feature Texas Legislature hopefuls

Republican candidates looking to replace Bryan Slaton as the state representative for House District 2 will get a chance to meet the public tonight.

The Hunt County GOP Club is hosting a “Meet The Candidates” forum at 7 p.m. at the Landmark on Lee, located at 2920 Lee Street in downtown Greenville.

The seat is currently vacant, with former state representative Bryan Slaton having been expelled from the House on May 9 due to ethical misconduct.

The list of Republican hopefuls for the office includes Neal Barker, Jill Dutton, Heath Hyde, Brent Money, Doug Roszhart, Krista Schild and Kristen Washington.

Texas House District 2 includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties.

There’s still time for more candidates to join the race. The filing deadline is Sept. 6. Early voting begins on Oct. 23. The election is happening on Nov. 7, along with this fall’s other elections.