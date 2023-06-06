Law enforcement seeking information about fatal hit-and-run in Delta County

The Delta County’ Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a hit-and-run driver who left the scene of a fatal accident early Monday morning. Officials say around 3:30 a.m. Monday Delta County dispatchers received a call about a person struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of FM 1532. First responders found the person dead at the scene. Vehicle parts found at the scene indicated that the car that struck the person is a Nissan Altima between the years 2001 and 2006. Officials say this car would have fresh damage to the driver’s side front bumper or front fender area. The color of the Nissan Altima is not known. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.