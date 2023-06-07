Commerce police detective currently under deferred adjudication following 2021 DWI arrest

The City of Commerce has released a statement regarding a Commerce Police Department detective who is currently under community supervision under deferred adjudication following a DWI arrest and charge in Grayson County. The city says that Sgt. Wesley Russell was arrested on July 10, 2021, after failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop by City of Sherman police. Russell was off duty.

On February 16, 2023, Commerce officials learned of the ruling in the case by the Grayson County courts. Russell received orders imposing conditions of community supervision under deferred adjudication. The conditions include abstinence from alcohol and use of an ignition interlock device on Russell’s personal vehicle. The statement said Russell was stripped of his take-home vehicle privileges and continues to serve under probationary employment with modified duties.

The statement was released by the City of Commerce late Tuesday afternoon and included comment on the case by Commerce city manager Howdy Lisenbee. The text of the complete statement was posted on the city’s Facebook page and is also available at KETR.org in the web post for this afternoon’s newscast.