Texas rural counties to be eligible for grants to help local law enforcement
Counties with fewer than 300,000 residents can apply for funding starting in 2024.
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into a law a bill increasing the amount of money available to county law enforcement agencies in rural Texas. Senate Bill 22 authorizes the creation of grants for county sheriff’s offices, prosecutors’ offices, and constable’ s offices in counties with a population of 300,000 people or less. Except for Collin County, all counties in the KETR listening area have fewer than 300,000 people. Grant applications will be accepted beginning in 2024.
- The Greenville Independent School District has accepted a partial settlement with the contractors who built the Greenville High School career and technology building. The district cited numerous problems with the structure built with funds from a 2014 bond package. The district worked with the San Antonio law firm Pearson Legal to resolve its dispute with Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, a statewide firm also based in San Antonio. Greenville ISD began pursuing a complaint with contractors in 2020. In a statement released this week, the district said the agreement covers some, but not all, of the issues raised by the district and that negotiations are ongoing.