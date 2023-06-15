Abbott signs into law bill removing DEI practices from Texas higher education

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, offices and programs in higher education. Beginning in January 2024, Texas colleges and universities must eliminate DEI offices, mandatory DEI statements and DEI training.

Back in March, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp directed all universities and agencies in the A&M System to remove DEI statements from their employment or admission practices.

Abbott also signed into law a bill that makes it easier for colleges and universities to dismiss tenured professors. Previous policy only allowed for dismissal of such faculty under extreme circumstances or lack of program funding. The new law would allow schools to dismiss tenured faculty for a range of causes, including professional incompetence or crimes of moral turpitude.