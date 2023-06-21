Texas Senate passes property tax cuts

The Senate has passed what Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is calling “the largest tax cut in world history.” Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider says Senate leaders of both parties are calling on Speaker Dade Phelan to summon the House back to pass the legislation.

Taken together, Senate Bill 26 and Senate Joint Resolution 2 would let Texans vote on a package to cut property taxes by $18 billion. The measures would increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. They would also double the business exemption from paying the franchise tax.

“Right now, we have about six weeks to pass a bill to get it on the November ballot.”

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

“So, this is a package that, again, I think if Governor Abbott will support and the Speaker will support, I think it will pass easily, unanimously.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Dade Phelan announced a select committee to study property tax relief. Phelan adjourned the House shortly after it passed its own version of property tax relief at the start of the special session.