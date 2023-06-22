Greenville ISD could present muliple bond proposals in November

The Greenville Independent School District could be appealing to local voters once again this November with one or more bond measures to fund improvements. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the district might break up proposals into several smaller ballot items in an effort to get something passed.

Last November, a bond package was defeated by 140 votes out of 8,920 votes cast. The $136.5 million package would have paid for a new middle school and a new early childhood center. That proposal was a reworked version of a similar bond package that was rejected by local school district voters in the May 2022 elections.

The Herald Banner reports Greenville ISD board president Aletha Kruse said dividing up the bond into smaller proposals would offer voters more flexibility in deciding which major projects they specifically support.

School districts around the region have been using bonds to deal with the rapid increase in population, as suburbanization from the Dallas area continues to move north and east. In May of this year, Bonham ISD voters approved a $64 million package that included a major overhaul of the junior high school. The bond’s approval followed two failed efforts to pass the measure in 2022. Similar proposals were voted down twice last year, first in May, and again in November.