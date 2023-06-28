NE Texas lawmakers join peers today for second special session

Northeast Texas legislators are headed back to the state capitol today. Gov. Greg Abbott has called for a new legislative special session. This, after the Texas House and Senate failed to reach a compromise on property tax relief.

When Gov. Greg Abbott called the first special session in late May, he said he wanted the Texas House and Senate to reach an agreement on how to provide property tax relief.

The House right away sided with Gov. Abbott… and passed a measure that would redirect state funds to cut property tax rates set by local school districts.

But the Senate passed a measure that would instead increase the homestead exemption. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has doubled down on his plan and has been active on Twitter criticizing Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Because the chambers never reached an agreement, a second special session has been called. Members are expected to return to their chambers this afternoon.