More Texans are dropping out of colleges and universities

There’s been an increase in the number of students dropping out of college in Texas and across the nation. That’s according to a report compiled by the National Student Clearinghouse, the organization that tracks college enrollment and verifies degrees for employers. TPR’s Camille Phillips reports.

During the first two years of the pandemic, nearly 300,000 Texans dropped out of college before finishing their degree.

The spike is part of a worrying national trend, but it could represent an opportunity for states like Texas that have set goals for increasing the number of residents with college degrees. Courtney Brown is with the Lumina Foundation.

“This could really make a difference in focusing on these population and understanding how to get them back. The problem, though, is you can't do the same old, same old because that didn't work the first time for these students. So, it's probably not going to work a second time.”]

Lumina works with Gallup to conduct a yearly survey of college students. Former students told Lumina that the cost of college is the main reason they aren’t re-enrolling.

I’m Camille Phillips in San Antonio.

In Austin, TexasHouse Speaker Dade Phelan says, after meeting with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, he's hopeful state lawmakers can reach a deal on property tax cuts.

Phelan talked to reporters just after he met with Patrick — who leads of the state Senate — for about 30 minutes Wednesday.

"We talked about lot of issues but mainly tax reform.

Tax reform?

And tax relief for needy Texans.

Are you hopeful?

Very hopeful."

Asked whether a deal could happen this week, Phelan told reporters "there's plenty of time."

For over a month, the Texas House and the Senate have been at a stalemate over how to cut the state's property taxes.

The Senate wants to increase the homestead exemption and buy down school districts' maintenance and operations taxes. The House, however, only wants the latter.

The current special legislative session on property taxes wraps up at the end of the month.