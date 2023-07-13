Herald Banner to honor Kellar in June 15 edition

In Greenville, the Herald Banner has announced it will honor reporter Brad Kellar with a special tribute in this Saturday’s issue of the Herald Banner. The newspaper’s longtime senior reporter died unexpectedly on Monday. In a short item published this morning, the Herald Banner said staff were moved by the community’s love and sympathy, and said it was a testament to his hard work and dedication to Greenville and Hunt County.

Funeral services for Kellar are set for 11 a.m. Monday, July 17 at Highland Terrace Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.

Also, donations to Kellar’s family are now being collected at the Herald-Banner office at 2305 King Street. Donations are also accepted at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home at 5100 I-30 Frontage Road, and at the Chase Bank branch at 5906 Wesley Street. Checks or money orders should be made out to Kellar’s son, Nickholas Bailey.