Greenville subdivision to name street after Brad Kellar
Brad Kellar Drive in the Ellis View development will honor the Herald Banner reporter.
- In Greenville, a street will be named after Brad Kellar. The longtime Greenville Herald Banner reporter died unexpectedly on July 10. Kellar was 62. The Herald Banner reports that the entry street to the planned Ellis View subdivision is to be named Brad Kellar Drive. Scott Ellis of Scott Ellis Homes submitted the naming proposal to city officials Monday. Brad Kellar Drive will lead into the new subdivision off of Jack Finney Blvd., near the Turtle Creek Veterinary Medical Center. Construction is in its early stages. The Herald Banner reports the new street sign could be installed in January 2024.
- Sulphur Springs Independent School District employees will be getting a pay raise. The News Telegram reports that new teachers will start at about $47,000 per year. That’s a $1,200 increase over last year’s rate for new teachers. Sulphur Springs ISD staff will be getting a 3 percent annual raise.