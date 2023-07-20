FISH receives $10K grant for mental health care support services

In Greenville, Hunt County Shared Ministries is getting a big boost in its efforts to help local communities. Hunt County Shared Ministries, also known as FISH, is receiving a $10,000 grant to help people with behavioral health concerns. FISH mostly provides food assistance, but the Herald Banner reports the organization intends to use funds from this grant to help people find access to mental health care services and resources. FISH also intends to help people find access to prescriptions and to support mental health clients in financial crisis through rent and utility assistance.

The grant was raised by the Hunt County Behavioral Health Leadership Team. The organization is a collaborative of healthcare providers and others addressing the area’s mental health needs through "prevention, intervention, treatment and education." Hunt County Behavioral Health Leadership Team board president Nikki Haynes told the Herald Banner that details about the services to be provided by the grant are still being determined. A large portion of the funding was raised through a golf tournament held on May 19 at the Deer Run Golf Course in West Tawakoni.