Mark A. Welsh named interim president of Texas A&M University

Texas A&M regents have appointed a new interim president at the university in College Station. KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo reports it comes after a hiring controversy that led to the last president's sudden resignation.

Former A&M President M. Katherine Banks stepped down earlier this month. She was publicly criticized when it was revealed the school changed a job offer to a Black journalism professor after conservative pushback. Professor Kathleen McElroy was originally picked to revive A&M's journalism program but backed out after the contract changes.

A&M announced a possible claims settlement with McElroy and an investigation into the failed negotiations. Acting president Mark A. Welsh the third will now take on the role of interim president.

