News

Rockwall County issues burn ban

Published August 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT
Dallas, Fannin, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties also have burn bans in place.

Rockwall County issued a ban on outdoor burning today. With the move, Rockwall joins Dallas, Kaufman, Van Zandt counties, as well as Fannin County, and other Texas counties that have active burn bans in place.

Hot and windy conditions have increased the risk of fire across Texas. As of this afternoon, firefighters were still battling a blaze that burned more than 1,300 acres near Cleburne. The largest active fire in the state is in South Texas, near Nuevo Laredo, where a wildfire has burned more than 2500 acres.

