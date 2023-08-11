City of Commerce seeking input on proposed FY 2024 budget
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 16.
The City of Commerce is seeking public input on the city budget for the next fiscal year. A copy of the proposed 2024 fiscal year budget has been posted at the city of Commerce website and there’s also a link to the budget at the City of Commerce Facebook page. There will be a public hearing on the proposed budget next month, on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The next meeting of the Commerce city council is next week, Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.