Drought conditions creeping into Northeast Texas

As Northeast Texas heads into yet another weekend of triple-digit high temperatures, drought conditions are developing across parts of the region – most notably in Collin County.

Data released by the federal drought monitoring collaborative show drought in most of western and southern Collin County, with abnormally dry conditions in other parts of Collin County. Also, data for Rockwall and Kaufman counties currently show abnormally dry conditions. Most of western and southern Hunt County is also abnormally dry. Most of western and southern Van Zandt County is also abnormally dry.

Northeast Texas has fared better than some parts of the state this summer, but scant rainfall, hot temperatures and breezy conditions have resulted in a loss of soil moisture.

This weekend, the region remains under an excessive heat warning, with highs expected around 103 both Saturday and Sunday. There’s currently no rain in the extended forecast for Northeast Texas.

As of the time of this report, outdoor burning is banned in Fannin, Rockwall, Dallas, Kaufman, and Van Zandt counties.